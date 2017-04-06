ROUEN, France -- Two of the Davis Cup's storied nations may be about to meet in a quarterfinal Friday, but preparations for the match between France and Britain have been overshadowed by discord and fears for the competition.

The absence, for various reasons, of Andy Murray, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet from the tie has sparked fresh discussion about the competition's longevity as its organiser, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), considers its future.

France have been hit hardest and the lineup lacks a little stardust. Britain's Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans, a relative clay-court rookie, have been asked to take on France's Lucas Pouille and Jeremy Chardy. In the doubles it's Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot versus Nicolas Mahut and Julien Bennetau.

A startling fact that emerged from the first round in February was that just one of the world's top 10 took part, but a revamp is on the way with the length of matches and neutral venues for semifinals and finals the most likely changes.

The proposed alterations are certainly not to everybody's liking, however, and they even had Britain and France seemingly on the same side before they face each other.

"[The competition] has serious problems. It's almost to see such an event disappearing. It's on the brink for me," said France captain Yannick Noah.

"I understand that economics are central to decisions these days, but sometimes it is maybe more than that. Yes, we might have a different format and go to Dubai because it will be economically very good, but I think we are going to lose something essential.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, left and Andy Murray, right are just two of the big names missing. HANS PUNZ/AFP/Getty Images

"We played in front of 4,000 kids [at practice] who will never see quality players again, unless they go to the French Open. Davis Cup can do that. I don't read much about that with the Davis Cup; I read a lot about privileged people acting like privileged people. That's sad."

Jamie Murray, brother of the missing, injured, Andy, was also unhappy and suggested the ITF was not listening to the players' views, despite recent discussions.

Asked if he thought the ITF was "chasing the money", he said: "That's a reasonable assumption.

"They [the ITF] came and made a speech to the [players'] council and we gave our opinions. The next day was 'we're going ahead anyway with the neutral final'. We can tell you the players don't want to do that.

"They know the players aren't happy with the format and it needs to change. They need the top players playing because it is not as special as it used to be. "You have to have the top players to make it worth something and right now they are not committed to playing in it."

The ITF, the players and coaches seem to concur that singles matches should be reduced from best-of-five-set to three-set affairs.

David Haggerty, the president of the ITF, also told reporters Thursday that he was hopeful he could make the competition more appealing to players by adjusting the schedule to ease congestion in busy periods.

The contentious issue is the staging of the competition's last two rounds at neutral venues and the resultant dispensing with the home-and-away approach, which may harm the appeal for top players and supporters alike.

The scene is set for France's clash with Great Britain in Rouen. Getty Images for LTA

Cities have already been asked to make expressions of interest to host those ties next year, and the decision on whether or not to go ahead with the change will be taken at the ITF's general meeting in August.

"We can always do a better job in communicating," admitted Haggerty, who insisted ITF revenues are all ploughed back into developing the game.

"But we have had a process where we have been working through the system talking to the players' council. The challenge is that they are only a small group in comparison to the many players."

When the first ball is hit on Friday, the focus will shift and the atmosphere at the Kinderarena will no doubt be noisy and excitable.

But next week the familiar off-court soundtrack of the Davis Cup may well return and, when figures such as Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith ask for more dialogue and information, some certainty is required. Thankfully, by the time the semifinals are staged in September, we should have some.