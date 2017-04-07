ROUEN, France -- In reputational terms at least, England cricket's Barmy Army is one of the best known UK fans' groups for loud and proud support of the team they follow.

But there will be a group in northern France over the next few days whose love is the more traditionally reserved pastime of tennis -- and who claim to rival their rowdy counterparts.

"We're pretty noisy and raucous -- a lot more than England's Barmy Army," said Jamie MacDonald, one of the founders of namesakes Stirling Uni Barmy Army, who follow Britain's Davis Cup team around. "But I wouldn't like to comment on who drinks more."

Editor's Picks Davis Cup faces 'serious problems' Preparations for the Davis Cup match between France and Britain have been overshadowed by discord and fears for the competition.

Football club and national team fans would no doubt claim to be the loudest, and they have their own reputations, but this group, complete with flags, T-shirts, drum, terrace-style songs and signature chant "I Believe", has made quite a name for itself since it started backing Britain in 2009.

It is roughly 40 strong and made up of current and former students of Stirling University, hence the name.

"We have been to 17 or 18 ties since we started and never thought we'd still be going eight years later," said MacDonald, 30, a tennis coach and former business studies student who now runs a sportswear firm.

"We were all part of the university tennis club and Judy Murray [the mother of Andy and Jamie who has links with Stirling] suggested we might get a group together and to try to create a bit more atmosphere when the team were playing at the Braehead Arena [in Glasgow].

Judy Murray encouraged British fans to make more noise at Davis Cup ties. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"It was felt those who went then didn't create enough atmosphere for the team. We were more vocal than you usually get at tennis tournaments and the players liked it.

"The GB team was down in Europe/Africa Zone I, playing against the minnows in world tennis and they struggled to sell tickets; we got a students' deal, went along for three days, sang some songs and had some fun."

The Davis Cup is branded as the World Cup of Tennis by the ITF and colourful, vocal support is very much encouraged. There are other tennis events in the UK -- such as Wimbledon and Queen's -- where the vibe is more low-key, and certainly less nationalistic in the main.

The Stirling Uni Barmy Army style of support, which is also adopted at Davis Cup matches by a number of other supporters' groups, makes fans' experience of the sport richer, more varied.

It also gives the competition, which began in 1900, a more modern feel in a period when it's facing something close to a crisis, with players, coaches and officials pushing for an overhaul.

"In other countries it was usually very loud and some of the British had been jealous," MacDonald said. "Now teams coming to play GB in Britain look forward to a great atmosphere, and might find it intimidating as well."

The Great Britain Davis Cup team ahead of facing France in Rouen. Getty Images for LTA

Captain Leon Smith could do with a measure of that in Rouen, where he will be without the injured Andy Murray. Although facing a depleted French team, he has a difficult task to guide his underdog side through on indoor clay to the semifinals.

Friday's opening singles of Lucas Pouille vs. Kyle Edmund, and Jeremy Chardy vs. Dan Evans, a player even Smith admits "will take time to put the pieces together" after recent lack of experience on the surface, will be interesting.

Smith's side have more Davis Cup experience but the French team's strength, even with some star names missing, makes them favourites.

Around 500 British fans are expected to be part of the 5,000-strong crowd for the match at the Kinderarena that concludes on Sunday; as it is for the players, the odds will be against them ruling the court, but they will be doing all they can to spur the team on.

"We have made a big, big difference to the atmosphere," said MacDonald. "And GB have won some very tight ties with huge home support. This is a tough tie, but we think they can do it and will support them the best we can."

As you might expect, the back-the-Brits brigade still believe.