Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has announced she will return to the WTA Tour in July, just seven months after giving birth to her first child.

The 27-year-old from Belarus won titles at both Indian Wells and Miami last year before revealing news of her pregnancy in the summer.

She sat out the remainder of the season, giving birth to son Leo in December, but will make her comeback at the Bank Of The West Classic in Stanford.

"I am very excited to be returning to the WTA at the Bank of the West Classic," Azarenka said on wtatennis.com.

"Becoming a mother has been the most rewarding thing that has ever happened to me and really puts things in perspective. I am looking forward to beginning this new stage of my career."

Azarenka won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2012 and 2013 and is also a two-time US Open finalist.