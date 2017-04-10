Sock, Isner try to rebound from disappointing Davis Cup weekend

Take a deep breath because we have four events this week, two ATP World Tour 250s and two WTA International-level events. It's a nice, palate-cleansing interlude before Fed Cup semifinals next week (April 22-23) and after the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

The serious European clay court-season that leads into the French Open is almost upon us.

Here's what we're watching for this week:

Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court championships, Houston, Texas (outdoor clay)

Jack Sock and the U.S. men did not compete the way they had hoped in a loss to Australia in Davis Cup. AFP PHOTO

Top seeds: 1. Jack Sock, 2. John Isner, 3. Sam Querrey, 4. Steve Johnson, 5. Fernando Verdasco, 6. Feliciano Lopez, 7. Donald Young, 8. Thomaz Bellucci

Storylines: The top four seeds are, essentially, the U.S. Davis Cup team. They are committed to play, but they're coming off last week's 3-2 loss in Australia. Sock, who played two singles matches and a doubles as well, might be a tad weary.

Of note: Thirty-nine-year-old Tommy Haas has a protected ranking -- he's No. 825 among ATP players, but a dangerous floater here. Ernesto Escobedo, 20, is into the top 100 (No. 95) after qualifying and winning a match at Miami.

Grand Prix Hassan II, Marrakech, Morocco (outdoor clay)

After a solid start to the season, Grigor Dimitrov won just one match combined at Indian Wells and Miami. PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

Top seeds: 1. Grigor Dimitrov, 2. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 3. Philipp Kohlschreiber, 4. Mischa Zverev, 5. Paolo Lorenzi, 6. Benoit Paire, 7. Diego Schwartzman, 8. Marcel Granollers

Storylines: Similarly, how many of those playing Davis Cup last week will actually get to the line -- and play well? Ramos-Vinolas, Lorenzi and Paire are all scheduled to be in the field. Dimitrov, a late entry, would seem to have the measure of this draw.

Of note: Thirty-four-year-old Tommy Robredo, at No. 386, also has a protected ranking.

Claro Open Colsanitas, Bogota, Colombia (outdoor clay)

EPA/PAUL BUCK

Top seeds: 1. Kiki Bertens, 2. Katerina Siniakova, 3. Johanna Larsson, 4. Lara Arruabarrena, 5. Magda Linette, 6. Patricia Maria Tig, 7. Ekaterina Alexandrova, 8. Maria Sakkari.

Storylines: Arruabarrena bears watching here. A week ago, she knocked off Charleston No. 1 seed Madison Keys.

Of note: Bertens, the top seed, was a semifinalist at last year's French Open, but is 4-9 this season.

Ladies Open Biel Bienne, Biel, Switzerland (indoor hard)

Barbora Strycova has played well this season, including a fourth-round showing at the Australian Open, where she fell to Serena Williams. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Top seeds: 1. Barbora Strycova , 2. Carla Suarez Navarro, 3. Timea Babos, 4. Roberta Vinci, 5. Laura Siegemund, 6. Alize Cornet, 7. Julia Goerges, 8. Monica Niculescu

Storylines: Belinda Bencic, the year-end No. 14 in 2015, is sitting at No. 130 at the moment. The 20-year-old Swiss player has fought through injuries. She played an ITF event last week, losing in the quarterfinals.

Of note: Check this out: Sorana Cirstea versus Donna Vekic in the first round.