World No. 1 Andy Murray geared up for a return to competitive action with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) charity match defeat against in-form Roger Federer.

The Scot recently withdrew from the Miami Open with an elbow problem having already overcome shingles and illness since the turn of the year.

Murray may have lost out in 'The Match for Africa 3' in Zurich but the 29-year-old was satisfied with his progress ahead of his likely tilt at the Monte Carlo Masters, which begins on Monday.

He said: "I enjoyed it. I haven't played a match for five or six weeks so to come out and play in front of this crowd against Roger, I appreciate him asking me to come and do this. I was trying to get it to a third set, I just couldn't quite do it.

Andy Murray has struggled with illness and injury since the turn of the year. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"Monte Carlo starts in a week, so I'm hoping, if I keep progressing as I have with the elbow, to play Monte Carlo. If not then I just need to stay patient and I'll try the following week. I'm getting there, I just have to go slowly."

By contrast Federer, 35, is taking a self-imposed break from the sport until the French Open, which begins on May 22.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion said when asked of his plans until then: "Not very much. I'll be resting most of the time. The body needs a rest, I can feel it.

"Everything is good. I should be back for the French Open, that's the plan."