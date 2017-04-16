        <
        >

          Borna Coric claims first career ATP tour title in Morocco

          Croatia's Borna Coric in action at the Miami Open. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
          1:25 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MARRAKECH, Morocco -- Borna Coric of Croatia claimed his first tour title on Sunday after saving five match points to defeat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in the Grand Prix Hassan II final.

          Coric, who was runner-up at the clay court tournament last year, withstood 13 aces from the third-seeded Kohlschreiber and saved six of the nine break points he faced in a hard-fought contest that lasted over two hours.

          Coric saved the match points in the second set.

          The 33-year-old Kohlschreiber was playing in his first final this season and chasing an eighth career title.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.