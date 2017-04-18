Britain's Kyle Edmund will face Rafael Nadal for the first time on the ATP tour at the Monte Carlo Masters, having accounted for compatriot Dan Evans 7-5, 6-1 in the first round.

Nadal is bidding to win a record 10th Monte Carlo title on his preferred surface, after making three finals in 2017, including the Australian Open.

However, Edmund isn't overawed by the challenge that awaits.

"I played Novak Djokovic three times, Andy Murray twice, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic. It's another top-10 opportunity for me," Edmund told the Guardian.

"I like the clay. I've been getting better on it over the past few days. It will be just a great experience. It will be a tough match, whatever the court.

"The flip side, he's not played me. Different game styles. At the start of the match, no one gets a head start just because of ranking or past wins. It's 0-0, game on."

Edmund is aware he won't be able to afford a repeat of the bad start he made in his match against Davis Cup team-mate Evans.

The 22-year-old fell behind 4-1 after an error-strewn start, before putting together four service breaks of his own to claim the first set.

Evans missed two opportunities to break at the start of the second set and, having held off that surge, Edmund eased to victory with another four breaks to round things out in an hour and 20 minutes with his second ace.

