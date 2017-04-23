Rafael Nadal defeated fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-3 to win the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday, winning his first title of 2017 in his fourth final of the year.

Here are some key numbers from Nadal's first tournament win since winning the Barcelona Open almost exactly a year ago:

10

Nadal becomes the first man in the Open Era to win 10 titles at the same tournament, a feat that has been dubbed La Decima. Nadal will also look to become a 10-time winner at the French Open and at next week's Barcelona Open, the organisers of which renamed their main court to "Pista Rafa Nadal" this past week in honour of the Spaniard.

The players with the next highest number of singles titles at the same event are Roger Federer (8, Halle, Germany) and Guillermo Vilas (8, Buenos Aires).

50

Nadal now holds the record of most clay court titles won in the Open Era, which began in 1968, surpassing the previous highest record of 49, held by Argentine legend Vilas. Next on the list is Austria's Thomas Muster, the former World No. 1 having won 40 tournaments on clay.

70

Nadal's career title count now stands at 70, with four tournament wins on grass and 16 on hard courts accounting for his non-clay titles. The Spaniard now stands fifth on the all-time singles titles list among men in the Open Era, behind Jimmy Connors (109), Ivan Lendl (94), Federer (91) and John McEnroe (77).

11

The number of Monte Carlo finals now contested by Nadal. The Spaniard won eight consecutive titles in the Principality, from 2005 to 2012, and added a ninth title last year. Nadal's sole loss in a Monte Carlo final was to Novak Djokovic in 2013.

14

With his record-breaking win in Monte Carlo, Nadal has extended his streak of having won at least one title every year since 2004.

The most consecutive seasons winning at least one singles title by men in the Open Era is held by Federer (15, 2001-15), followed by Nadal (14, 2004-17), Lendl (14, 1980-93) and Connors (13, 1972-84). Nadal's remains the longest active streak.

29

Nadal's current tally of Masters 1000 titles, the highest level of tournaments after the Grand Slams. The Spaniard is second on the all-time list, after Djokovic (30), and ahead of Federer (26) and Andy Murray (14).

