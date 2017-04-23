W2W4 this week: It's Maria Sharapova time in Stuttgart

Tournament: TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup, Istanbul, outdoor clay

Storylines: One week from the end of a 15-month drug suspension, Maria Sharapova received this unexpected news:

Serena Williams is pregnant and will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

For Sharapova, who turned 30 the day the news broke, it was an extremely fortuitous turn of events. It's been more than a decade since Sharapova last beat Williams. Sharapova's career head-to-head record against Williams? 2-19.

"Kryptonite," observed Tennis Channel analyst Paul Annacone.

Most tennis analysts believe Maria Sharapova will eventually return to full form on the tennis court. EPA/THAIS LLORCA

Said ESPN analyst Mary Joe Fernandez: "That's got to be Maria's best birthday present ever. It's the one player she hasn't had success against.

"I'm extremely happy for Serena, thrilled for next chapter of her life. But it leaves the door in women's tennis wide open."

And Sharapova -- a hugely polarizing figure for tennis fans -- seems likely to step through it. She begins her comeback Wednesday at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

"It's a big deal," said Justin Gimelstob, who will be part of Tennis Channel's extensive clay-court coverage culminating with the French Open. "The reality is, in sports, indifference is the enemy. This is going to cross over and be good for tennis.

"It's about iconic stars, and Maria is one of them."

What to expect from Sharapova, a former No. 1 and five-time Grand Slam singles champion?

The broad consensus is more of the same.

"Are Grand Slams in the equation?" asked Fernandez. "Absolutely. Why not? She has a lot of confidence in her abilities. I think it will just be a matter of time."

Kim Clijsters retired in 2007 at the age of 24, then came back nearly two years later after the birth of a daughter and won three of the next six majors. And while she was, at 26, four years younger than Sharapova, it demonstrates that it doesn't take long for champions to reassert themselves.

In the past, the age of 30 was a daunting line of demarcation for tennis players. No more. Williams won 10 of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles after turning 30, the most recent in Australia at the age of 35. Roger Federer was the men's 35-year-old champion.

And Federer's win, following a six-month injury sabbatical, underlined the value of taking the time to heal both body and soul.

"It's a great combination," Fernandez said. "We saw it with Roger, what happens when you're fresh physically and mentally. Some people would find themselves out of the game and say, 'Gosh, I don't really miss the stress and the travel.' Roger thrives on that, and I think Maria does, too."

Even with Serena out of the picture, Sharapova won't have it easy in Stuttgart. While she is unranked following the absence because of a positive test for the banned substance meldonium, the rest of the WTA's top 10 is scheduled to play, including No. 2-ranked Angelique Kerber.

Two other multiple Grand Slam champions, Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka, will soon follow Sharapova with their anticipated returns. Kvitova, who suffered serious hand injuries during a home burglary, could play the French Open. Azarenka, seven months after giving birth to a son, has targeted the Stanford tournament in late July.

Stuttgart should provide plenty of drama for Sharapova, and there's little question the Euro Slams soon will come under scrutiny. That's because Sharapova's ranking isn't high enough to give her direct entry into the French Open and Wimbledon. They are considering extending a wild card to their former champion, but aware that some players are opposed to the move.

Certainly, based on her recent comments, Sharapova will come in with a large chip on her shoulder.

Fernandez doesn't think it will take Sharapova long to resume her accustomed position in the hierarchy.

"I expect a lot," Fernandez said, "because I know how hard she works, how meticulous she is in practice. How long before she's match tough? Well, she's so mentally tough that I assume it won't take that long."

Said Gimelstob: "I have very high expectations for her. I believe she's going to come back absolutely, incredibly motivated and prepared.

"And I would predict that she will come back better and quicker than most. I'm not sure if it's Roland Garros or Wimbledon or Cincinnati or the US Open, but she's going to get back to the top of the game."