          Jessica Ennis-Hill backs Serena Williams as mum and athlete

          Does Serena still have a shot at Grand Slams record? (0:39)

          Pam Shriver says there is no reason why Serena Williams can't physically return after pregnancy to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles. (0:39)

          12:49 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          Olympic golden girl Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has backed Serena Williams to handle being a mum and an athlete.

          World No. 1 Williams is already plotting a return to tennis next year after announcing she is pregnant, saying she "can't wait" to introduce her first child to the players' box.

          Ennis-Hill, speaking at the launch of running festival VitalityMove, said: "It's probably one of the hardest things you will face in life as a women, having a child and coming back to sport.

          "I'm sure whatever she decides she'll do a great job at it because she's a fantastic athlete."

          Williams returned to No. 1 in the women's rankings on Monday even though she has not played professionally since cruising to the Australian Open title nearly three months ago.

          Ennis-Hill, meanwhile, took time out of athletics in 2014 and 2015 after having her first son Reggie but returned to win silver at the Rio Olympics last year.

          The 31-year-old is now pregnant with her second child and the 2012 Olympic heptathlon champion believes Williams will be able to juggle her responsibilities.

          "It's a balancing act but you can take the good things from being an athlete to help you come back.

          "Your life changes so much and you do change as a person massively. You can have benefits, when I came back and did the 800 metres I found that was a lot easier than previously -- but then the other six events were harder."

          A by-product of 35-year-old Williams announcing she was 20 weeks pregnant last week was that she claimed an Open-era record 23rd grand slam title, without dropping a set, in the early stages of gestation.

          Williams, who became engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December, will miss the rest of the year but is relishing her comeback in 2018 with a newborn baby in tow.

