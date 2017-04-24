BARCELONA, Spain -- Albert Montanes defeated Spanish countryman Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4, 6-4 in the Barcelona Open on Monday to begin his final ATP tournament.

Montanes, 36, announced last week that he will retire after nearly 20 years on tour when he's knocked out of Barcelona, where he lives. He beat Goran Ivanisevic on debut, and his best result was the semifinals in 2004. He won six ATP titles and was ranked a career-best 22 in 2010.

Montanes, a wild card, will play Feliciano Lopez of Spain in the next round.

Lucky loser Yuichi Sugita of Japan defeated wild card Tommy Robredo 6-4, 6-3, setting up a match against Richard Gasquet.

Nicolas Almagro of Spain beat qualifier Steven Diez of Canada 6-3, 6-4, and will next play Alexander Zverev of Germany, the eighth seed.

Britain's Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans both won their first-round matches. Edmund dropped the first set 6-7 to Thiago Monteiro but rallied 6-2, 7-6 (2) to advance. Evans defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 6-4.

Top-seeded Andy Murray and third-seeded Rafael Nadal, the defending champion, have byes.

Kei Nishikori, the 2014 and 2015 champion, was seeded second, but he pulled out because of a right wrist injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.