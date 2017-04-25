WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- U.S. Tennis Association lead national coach Tom Gullikson is retiring from full-time coaching with the group's development program.

The USTA announced Tuesday that Gullikson, a former professional player and U.S. Davis Cup captain who has coached with the USTA since 1988, will leave the post June 2.

The association expects to hire a replacement later this year.

Gullikson led the U.S. to the Davis Cup title in 1995 and was the country's Olympic men's coach in 1996.

The USTA also said Tuesday that Paul Maya was hired as its new chief technology officer to help with encouraging more people to play tennis.