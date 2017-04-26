PARIS -- Former top-ranked tennis player Amelie Mauresmo has given birth to a second child.

Mauresmo, who stepped down as France's Fed Cup captain last year when she announced her pregnancy, posted a picture on Twitter of her children's hands with the caption: "Aaron and Ayla finally met on April 20! Deeply moving..."

The two-time Grand Slam champion had her first child two years ago.

Mauresmo, who won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006, was No. 1 for 39 weeks, becoming the first Frenchwoman to reach the top of the computer rankings since they were introduced in the 1970s.

She also served as the coach of Britain's Andy Murray for two years before splitting in May 2016. Under Mauresmo, Murray reached the final at the Australian Open in 2015 and 2016, losing both times to Novak Djokovic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.