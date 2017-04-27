        <
          Rafael Nadal reaches quarterfinals of Barcelona Open

          12:39 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BARCELONA, Spain -- Defending champion Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open on Thursday.

          Nadal converted a break point in each set to secure his seventh straight clay-court victory.

          Nadal, a nine-time champion in Barcelona, will next face qualifier Hyeon Chung of South Korea or eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany.

          The fifth-ranked Nadal is coming off his 10th title at the Monte Carlo Masters.

          In other third-round matches, fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria defeated Daniel Evans of Britain 7-6 (5), 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against Japan's Yuichi Sugita, who beat seventh-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

          Top-seeded Andy Murray plays Spain's Feliciano Lopez in a third-round match later on Thursday.

