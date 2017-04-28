BARCELONA, Spain -- Andy Murray came from behind to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) and reach the Barcelona Open semifinals on Friday.

Ramos-Vinolas had chances to beat Murray for the second straight time, but the top-ranked British player controlled the decisive points to close out the match in three hours.

The 19th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas eliminated Murray in the third round at the Monte Carlo Masters last week before eventually losing to Rafael Nadal in the final.

Andy Murray: Clay-Court Career Andy Murray has five final appearances and three titles on clay courts the past three seasons. He had never reached the final of a clay-court event before that time span. 2005-14 Since '15 Win pct. .630 .884 Final app. 0 5 Titles 0 3 W-L 63-37 38-5 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Murray will next face fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria, who defeated lucky loser Yuichi Sugita of Japan 6-1, 6-2.

Murray comfortably won the final-set tiebreaker from a 4-0 lead, but he only got there after saving seven break points and converting all three he had against Ramos-Vinolas.

The Spaniard broke at 4-4 in the decisive set but failed to serve out the match. In the second set, Ramos-Vinolas squandered two break points at 3-3, and three at 4-4.

Losing to Ramos-Vinolas at Monte Carlo prompted Murray to enter Barcelona. He's out to regain his form for the French Open following a right elbow injury.

Thiem was broken in the beginning of both sets but powered his way to victory against Sugita, who was coming off wins against Tommy Robredo, Richard Gasquet, and Pablo Carreno Busta.

"I knew he was in great shape after beating three great players before me," Thiem said. "My game plan was to take him out of his comfort zone. I sliced a lot and tried to play with high spin."

Thiem won the Rio de Janeiro title this year.