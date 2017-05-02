Petra Kvitova has returned to the court four-and-a-half months after the attack that threatened her career.

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered serious injuries to her dominant left hand when she confronted an intruder who broke into her home last December.

A best-case scenario put Kvitova off the tour for at least six months but she revealed in April that her recovery was going so well that she had entered the French Open, which starts on May 28.

And on Tuesday the 27-year-old posted a picture of herself on Instagram training in Monte Carlo.

Even if she is not ready to return at Roland Garros, there now appears to be a decent chance that Kvitova will be able to play at Wimbledon at the beginning of July.