Murray: Last year has been the toughest in my career (1:37)

World No. 1 Andy Murray would expect Wimbledon to grant Maria Sharapova a wildcard if the returning Russian does not qualify for the tournament off her own back.

Sharapova is back on the WTA Tour after a 15-month ban for doping and made the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart in her first event last week, giving herself a ranking of 262 after collecting 185 points.

Sharapova, who claimed the Wimbledon title in 2004, has two more tournaments before the deadline for outright qualification and deep runs in Madrid and Rome should see her earn enough points to make the main draw.

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, thinks Sharapova will take care of her own business but would expect the All England Club to offer her a lifeline if she fails to make it.

"There might not even be a decision to be made because she might be in the main draw after Madrid or Rome," Murray told a number of national newspapers at the launch of next month's Queen's tournament on Tuesday.

Maria Sharapova and Andy Murray share a joke during the 2014 International Premier Tennis League. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for IPTL 2014

"I think there's a good chance Wimbledon would give her one to get into qualifiers. I'm not sure what they will do but I'm sure they are hoping they don't have to make the decision."

Murray has concerns of his own to contend with, as his first few months as world No. 1 have been far from ideal.

Early exits from the Australian Open and Indian Wells -- coupled with injury and illness -- have prevented the Scot kicking on from his stellar finish to last year.

Editor's Picks It's true, Maria Sharapova could be better than ever Three matches into her comeback and Maria Sharapova could be playing the best tennis of her life.

Andy Murray finding life at No. 1 anything but charmed With a surprising loss at the Monte Carlo Masters, world No. 1 Andy Murray is beginning to understand just how difficult it is to be the most hunted player on tour. 1 Related

"It's almost like trying to find a reason for why this year hasn't been as good as the end of last year but it did not have anything to do with being world number one, in my opinion.

"I haven't felt different when I go on to the court, I didn't feel different when I was preparing for the Australian Open as I did in previous years. I really don't think it has been anything to do with that.

"Definitely at the end of last year, there was a lot going on. But this year and especially the last few months, I haven't felt any different or any extra pressure when I go on the court."

Murray is battling his way back to fitness and form, with a run to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open last week, but is now entering a period of the season where he has a huge amount of ranking points to defend.

"Maybe now when you lose as number one, it's a bigger story. It feels like each time you lose, it's treated like more of a surprise.

"But I have lost early in Monte Carlo before, I've lost early in Indian Wells before, I've started clay-court seasons badly, I've had difficult runs and I also wasn't number one, so I really don't think it's to do with that.

"It's been a tricky year so far, and I'm hoping now that I'm through the worst of it and I can finish strong."