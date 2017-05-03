Great Britain were defeated by Romania in their Fed Cup World Cup Group II play-off, sending them back to the Europe/Africa Zone. (2:56)

Former Wimbledon finalist Ilie Nastase will not be invited to the Royal Box at Wimbledon this year following his controversial behaviour at last month's Fed Cup tie against Great Britain.

Romania team captain Nastase, 70, was ejected from the match in Constanta following a foul-mouthed tirade directed at his British counterpart Anne Keothavong and British No. 1 Johanna Konta.

Philip Brook, chairman of the All England Club, said: "We have to say, his actions were not very good and we condemn them. In terms of an invitation to the Royal Box, he is not going to receive an invitation this year."

Nastase, a singles runner-up at Wimbledon in 1972 and 1976, has been temporarily suspended by the International Tennis Federation while its investigation takes place, but Wimbledon is yet to issue a ban of its own.

The All England Club's chief executive Richard Lewis, however, said the tournament would uphold any ITF suspension and even stop Nastase from attending the Championships as a member of the public.

"If he is suspended and we noticed him, he would be stopped," Lewis said.

The Fed Cup affair was one of a series of incidents for which Nastase is now awaiting sanction by the ITF.

Nastase has been accused of making racist remarks to Serena Williams' unborn baby and verbally abusing a Press Association journalist.