Greek tennis player Konstantinos Mikos has been banned for life after being found guilty of attempted match fixing, owing to four offences unearthed by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) investigation.

Mikos, 25, was found to have approached Alexandros Jakupovic, banned for life in December 2015, at a Greece F20 Futures tournament in November 2013.

"The approach offered payment in return for agreeing to lose nominated sets and games in a match at the event," read a statement from the TIU.

"In addition, Mr. Mikos was found to have operated two gambling accounts through which bets were placed on tennis between March 2012 and December 2013."

Anti-corruption hearing officer Jane Mulcahy imposed the lifetime ban, which comes into force immediately, and covers all forms of professional tennis.

Mikos reached a career-high singles ranking of 933 in August 2014.