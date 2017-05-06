Great Britain were defeated by Romania in their Fed Cup World Cup Group II play-off, sending them back to the Europe/Africa Zone. (2:56)

Ilie Nastase has been barred from a second grand slam this year after French Open organisers followed their Wimbledon counterparts.

Nastase, Romania's Fed Cup captain, was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after his behaviour during April's tie against Great Britain.

The former French and US Open champion made an apparent racist comment about Serena Williams' unborn baby and repeatedly asked British captain Anne Keothavong for her room number during press conferences before the tie.

He then launched foul-mouth abuse at Keothavong, British No. 1 Johanna Konta and tie referee Andreas Egli, causing Konta's match to be briefly suspended as she left the court in tears, and also allegedly confronted Press Association Sport tennis correspondent Eleanor Crooks on two occasions.

It was announced on Wednesday that Nastase would not receive his traditional invitation to Wimbledon's royal box -- and on Saturday -- the 70-year-old learned he would also not be welcome at Roland Garros, the scene of his 1973 grand slam triumph.

