Marin Cilic pipped Milos Raonic to the Istanbul Open crown on the latter's return to the ATP Tour on Sunday.

Raonic had played only one match since February prior to arriving in Istanbul because of a hamstring problem but found form straight away on the clay.

However, it was Cilic who proved just the stronger in the title decider, winning the opening set on a tie-break and then securing the only break of serve in the second to triumph 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Raonic had his chances -- creating seven break points in the match -- but Cilic saved all of them, helped by nine aces.

The result marked Cilic's first victory on clay for the first time in five years. His lone previous clay-court victory had come on home soil in Umag in 2012.

Cilic moves to No. 7 in the Emirates ATP Rankings, adding 250 points.