        <
        >

          Angelique Kerber advances to third round of Madrid Open, regains No. 1 ranking

          3:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MADRID -- Top-seeded Angelique Kerber defeated Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 to advance to the third round of the Madrid Open and regain the world No. 1 ranking on Monday.

          Kerber overcame seven double faults and won the final four games to defeat the 37th-ranked Siniakova in just under two hours on the center court in Madrid.

          Kerber will face Maria Sharapova or Eugenie Bouchard, who played late Monday.

          Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, ranked third in the world, lost to Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-3, 6-3, ending her hopes of reaching No. 1 this week.

          That meant Kerber was guaranteed to retake the top ranking from Serena Williams next week.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.