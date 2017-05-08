        <
        >

          Tennys Sandgren wins USTA wild card for French Open

          7:09 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Tennys Sandgren has earned his first berth in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament by winning the U.S. Tennis Association's wild-card challenge for the French Open.

          The USTA announced his spot in the field at Roland Garros on Monday.

          The 25-year-old Sandgren, who is from Gallatin, Tennessee, topped the standings by winning a USTA Pro Circuit Challenger in Savannah, Georgia, this weekend and by reaching the final of an ATP Challenger in Sarasota, Florida, two weeks ago.

          He has tried to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament 12 times.

          The USTA announced last week that 15-year-old Amanda Anisimova, of Freehold, New Jersey, won its women's wild-card challenge. The French Open will also be her Grand Slam main-draw debut.

          The French Open begins May 28.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.