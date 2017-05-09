Maria Sharapova insists that she has no rivalry with Eugenie Bouchard following the Russain's defeat to the Canadian in the Madrid Open. (0:31)

The Lawn Tennis Association says it is still deciding to whom it will offer wild cards for the grass court season after reports Maria Sharapova would be awarded a place at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham.

The Times claimed the world No. 258 would get one of four available spots for the tournament next month, having fallen short on qualification through her ranking.

Sharapova has already accepted wild cards to play in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome since returning from her 15-month doping suspension last month, and is awaiting a decision from the French Open.

Wimbledon, which has its own tennis sub-committee to decide on wild card offers for The Championships, will make its decision on awards in the middle of the Birmingham tournament, on June 20; the Aegon Classic takes place June 17-25.

"We are in the process of deciding which players will receive wild cards for our summer tournaments," the LTA, which also organises WTA events at Nottingham and Eastbourne, said in a statement.

"It's a carefully considered process which happens at this time of year. We will announce the names of recipients in due course, before the start of each tournament."

Sharapova won in Birmingham in 2004 and last appeared there seven years ago. Her participation this year would likely boost ticket sales and media attention, although the LTA may face criticism for assisting her preparations on grass as she works her way back after suspension.

Wimbledon, conversely, could be helped by such a decision as it may dilute negative reaction if it followed suit.

Sharapova is still short of the ranking points to make it into qualifying for Wimbledon without a wild card after defeat to Eugenie Bouchard at the Madrid Open on Monday.

The Russian should be able to book her place at that stage for Wimbledon with a win at the Italian Open but would need to make the semifinals to ensure qualification for the main draw.