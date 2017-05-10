        <
          Djokovic scrapes past Almagro in Madrid, will face Simon or Lopez

          Murray cruises in Madrid

          Andy Murray secured his place in the third round of the Madrid Open with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marius Copil. (1:09)

          10:42 AM ET

          Novak Djokovic scraped past world No. 45 Nicolas Almagro 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 at the Madrid Open and will next face Gilles Simon or Feliciano Lopez in the third round.

          The world No. 2 defeated Andy Murray in the final last year but was put through a stern test by Almagro, who almost claimed a shock victory following an action-packed second set.

          Djokovic dominated the opening set -- breaking his opponent three times to gain a one-set lead after 26 minutes -- but dropped the second after Almagro erased two break points.

          Almagro soon took a 3-0 lead in the final set, but Djokovic rallied to win the decisive point in the 11th game.

          This was Djokovic's first match since parting company with long-term coach Marian Vajda on Friday, who had worked with the Serbian since 2006.

          In yesterday's Madrid action, Murray secured his place in the third round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marius Copil.

          Eighth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria joined him by defeating Jared Donaldson of the United States 6-3, 6-4 -- while ninth-seeded David Goffin had nine aces on his way to a 7-6 (3), 6-0 win over Florian Mayer.

          Australian Bernard Tomic is out after losing 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 against Ryan Harrison of the United States, while Argentina's Diego Sebastian Schwartzman beat Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-3.

          Frenchman Benoit Paire secured a second-round date with world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka after beating Pablo Carreno-Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-4.

          Luxembourg's Gilles Muller defeated Tommy Haas of Germany 6-4, 7-6 (7) and will next play Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic.

          Spaniard Nicolas Almagro beat compatriot Tommy Robredo 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 while in Tuesday's late match, German Alexander Zverev saw off Spain's Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 6-3.

