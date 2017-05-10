Eugenie Bouchard of Canada advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Wednesday after top-seeded Angelique Kerber retired with a left thigh injury in the second set.

Bouchard was leading 6-3, 5-0 when her German opponent pulled out.

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania defeated 16th-seeded Samantha Stosur of Australia 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia defeated Qiang Wang of China 6-4, 7-5, while 14th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France defeated countrywoman Oceane Dodin 6-2, 6-1.