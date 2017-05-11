MADRID -- Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open by beating American Coco Vandeweghe in less than an hour Thursday.

"I was a little bit nervous, to be honest, before the match, because she has a big serve," Halep said after her 6-1, 6-1 win over Vandeweghe. "It's always tough to play with someone who has a big serve."

Halep will play Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, who defeated Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic of France advanced to the final four by overcoming seven double faults to beat Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-4, 6-4.

Mladenovic will play the winner of the final quarterfinal match between Canadian Eugenie Bouchard and eighth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia.