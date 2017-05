Defending champion Simone Halep of Romania cruised past Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-2, 6-3 to reach her third Madrid Open final.

The third-seeded Halep, who lost the 2014 final to Maria Sharapova, will play Kristina Mladenovic of France. Mladenovic made it to her fourth final of the year-- and second consecutive -- by defeating Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia 6-4, 7-6 (4).

"I just want to go there and (play) my game, because if I do, I have a big chance to win,'' Halep said.