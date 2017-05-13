MADRID -- Rafael Nadal ended his seven-match winless streak against Novak Djokovic with a swift 6-2, 6-4 win that put him in the Madrid Open final, again.

Nadal overpowered Djokovic from the start, and converted on his third match point to earn his first victory against the second-ranked Serb since the 2014 French Open final.

It was the 14th straight victory for the fifth-ranked Nadal, and his tour-leading 33rd for the year.

In the final, the four-time Madrid champion will play Dominic Thiem of Austria or Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay.

A win will grant Nadal his 30th Masters title, equalling the record held by his vanquished opponent, Djokovic.

Editor's Picks Djokovic splits with his longtime coach Vajda Novak Djokovic has split with his longtime coach Marian Vajda and two other team members, saying he wants to find "the winning spark on the court again."

It was another disappointing loss for the struggling Djokovic, who hasn't reached a final since winning his first tournament of the year in Doha. This was his first tournament since splitting with longtime coach Marian Vajda.

Djokovic has not yet revealed who he will select as his next coach, but has stated that he wants the role to be filled by the French Open at the end of the month.