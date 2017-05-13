Simona Halep of Romania won her second straight Madrid title by defeating Kristina Mladenovic of France 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in nearly three hours, becoming the first player to successfully defend the title since Serena Williams in 2013.

It was the first title of the season for the eighth-ranked Halep, who is the first player to make it to three Madrid finals.

She lost to Maria Sharapova in 2014. Mladenovic was in her second straight final, and fourth of the year.

She won her first career title in St. Petersburg in February.