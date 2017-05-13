        <
        >

          Simona Halep wins second straight Madrid Open title

          5:15 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Simona Halep of Romania won her second straight Madrid title by defeating Kristina Mladenovic of France 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in nearly three hours, becoming the first player to successfully defend the title since Serena Williams in 2013.

          It was the first title of the season for the eighth-ranked Halep, who is the first player to make it to three Madrid finals.

          She lost to Maria Sharapova in 2014. Mladenovic was in her second straight final, and fourth of the year.

          She won her first career title in St. Petersburg in February.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.