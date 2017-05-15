Aljaz Bedene will face Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome after his Italian opponent Gianluca Mager retired in the third set of their first-round encounter.

British No. 3 Bedene was leading 6-7 (3), 6-4, 3-0 when Mager was forced to retire through injury.

Bedene, ranked world No. 55, had a great chance to clinch the first set when he broke Mager's serve to go 6-5 ahead, but his opponent hit back to take it to a tie-break before going on to win the set.

The 27-year-old won the second set to level things up and raced into a 3-0 lead in the third before Mager withdrew.

Bedene and Djokovic have locked horns at the Australian Open and Roland-Garros over the past two years, with the Serbian winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in 2015 and 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in 2016 respectively.