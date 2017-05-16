LONDON -- Japanese tennis player Junn Mitsuhashi, who reached a career-best ranking of No. 295 in 2009, was banned for life Tuesday for match-fixing and fined $50,000.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said in a statement that Mitsuhashi was found guilty of "making corrupt approaches to other players, betting on tennis matches and refusing to co-operate" with the TIU investigation.

The 27-year-old Mitsuhashi asked Joshua Chetty, a player he used to coach, to approach another player in an ITF Futures tournament in Stellenbosch, South Africa, in November 2015.

A month after approaching Chetty, Mitsuhashi asked another player to fix aspects of a match at a Futures tournament in Lagos, Nigeria.

Mitsuhashi, who was ranked 1,997th at the end of 2015, placed 76 bets on matches in October and November of that year.

Chetty was banned for life in 2016 after a separate TIU investigation.