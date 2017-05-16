Andy Murray was surprised with a cake on his 30th birthday at the Rome Masters in Italy. (0:41)

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic will both turn 30 within a week of one another. A fitting occasion given that the careers of the tennis duo have been intertwined ever since they first met on the junior circuit some 20 years ago (which, by the way, Andy won easily).

To celebrate, we reflect on the thirty greatest moments of their prosperous careers thus far.

1. Murray wins his first ATP title, San Jose, 2006

Conquering Lleyton Hewitt in the final, a win that saw him overtake Tim Henman as British No.1 and break into the world top 20 for the first time.

2. Djokovic captures his maiden ATP title, Amersfoort, 2006

A 19-year-old Djokovic became the sixth first-time winner of the 2006 ATP season (Andy Murray being one of them).

3. Djokovic wins first Masters-level title, Miami, 2007

Djokovic didn't just beat Murray in the semifinals of the 2007 Miami tournament; he crushed him for the loss of just one game, and then went on to win the final for what was his first Masters-level title.

4. Murray and Djokovic break into the world top 10 for the first time, 2007

Just two weeks after Djokovic made his debut in the top 10, in April 2007, Murray did the same.

5. Djokovic wins first Grand Slam, Australian Open, 2008

Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title four years before Murray's, with the Serbian's breakthrough triumph achieved at the 2008 Australian Open where he beat Roger Federer in straight sets in the semifinal and then Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final (Murray had lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the opening round).

6. Murray bags first Masters title, Cincinnati, 2008

And as with so many of Murray's firsts, he had to overcome Novak Djokovic in the final.

7. Djokovic helps Serbia to Davis World Cup victory, 2010

Djokovic, then the World No.3, described it as "the best moment of my career and probably of my nation".

8. Novak begins one of the greatest seasons of all time, 2011

The Serb claims 70 victories to just six defeats in the calendar year, including winning three Grand Slam titles. And his start to that season? He beat Murray in the final of the Australian Open in what was their first meeting at the majors.

9. Djokovic wins first Wimbledon title, 2011

Beating Rafael Nadal in the final. He would go on to celebrate again at SW19 in 2014, marking a five-set win over Roger Federer by eating the Centre Court grass. He would beat the Swiss star again in 2015 to claim his third Wimbledon crown.

10. The Serb becomes world No.1 for the first time, 2011

In doing so, he finally lost his status as the third man of men's tennis (after years of being pushed into third spot by Federer and Nadal). He said afterwards that "his dreams are coming true".

11. Djokovic beats Nadal in longest Grand Slam final in history, Australian Open, 2012

Lasting for five sets and almost six hours, Djokovic's victory over Nadal in the 2012 Australian Open final was, in every possible way, a gargantuan achievement. That was a round after Djokovic had come from two sets to one down to defeat Murray.

12. Murray wins Gold at the London Olympics, 2012

One of the most accomplished performances of Murray's career. The Scot beat Djokovic in the semifinal before going on to defeat Federer and win the gold medal. Twitter went mad; 57,000 tweets per minute, to be precise.

Twitter went mad; 57,000 tweets per minute, to be precise.

13. ...and Silver in the doubles, London, 2012

Murray also won a silver medal at the London Olympics when he reached the final of the mixed doubles tournament with Laura Robson.

14. Murray wins first Grand Slam singles title, US Open, 2012

Murray is propelled into tennis history; by defeating Djokovic, he became the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936 to win a Grand Slam singles title.

15. Murray becomes the first British man for 77 years to win Wimbledon, 2013

Making history isn't supposed to be straightforward, and Murray's victory over Djokovic in the 2013 Wimbledon final, will be remembered for its extraordinary tension. Ignore the fact that Murray won in straight sets, and just consider what might have happened if he hadn't saved those breakpoints when serving for The Championships.

16. Murray wins Sports Personality of the Year, 2013

For the first of three times. The Scot also won in 2015 after helping the GB Davis Cup team to their first victory in 79 years, then again in 2016 when he finished the year as World No.1. He is the only person to win the award three times (in addition to the Young Sports Personality and Team awards).

17. Djokovic wins Australian Open for fifth time, 2015

Djokovic's victory over Murray in the final made him the first man in the Open era to win the tournament five times.

18. Novak achieves remarkable season, 2015

If Djokovic's 2011 season was astonishing, he arguably played even finer tennis in 2015 with 80 wins and just six defeats.

19. Djokovic beats Murray in French Open semifinals, 2015

Djokovic's win over Murray in the semifinals of the 2015 French Open is one of their longest duals in history; spread over two days, it lasted five sets.

2015 French Open -- Novak Djokovic tops Murray in 5 sets to reach final http://t.co/FzoulMWBbA — ESPNTennis (@ESPNTennis) June 6, 2015

20. Djokovic becomes first man to win four successive ATP Finals titles, 2015

Only one man has scored four successive titles at the season-ending ATP Finals: Djokovic, from 2012-15. In all, Djokovic has won the tournament five times, having also triumphed in 2008 (only Federer, with six titles, has been more successful at the event).

21. Murray leads GB to Davis Cup victory, 2015

In a hangar outside Ghent in Belgium in 2015, Murray led Great Britain to victory in the Davis Cup, the first British triumph in the competition since 1936.

22. Djokovic wins Australian Open ... again, 2016

By beating Murray in the final of the 2016 Australian Open, Djokovic became the first man in the Open era to claim the title six times.

23. Murray wins the Italian Open, 2016

Murray's reward for beating Djokovic in the 2016 Rome final was to become the first British champion at the tournament since 1931 (along with a sizeable prize fund, too).

24. Djokovic finally wins the French Open, 2016

When Djokovic achieved history at Roland Garros in 2016, who should be on the other side of the net but his old adversary? Djokovic's victory over Murray completed his Career Grand Slam. This was also the 'Nole Slam', with the Serbian also becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four majors simultaneously.

25. Djokovic becomes the most lucrative male tennis player, 2016

Djokovic was the first man in tennis to accumulate $100 million in prize-money.

26. Murray becomes World No.1 for the first time, Paris Masters, 2016

In doing so, knocking Djokovic off the top spot and becoming the first British man to hold the position since the official rankings were introduced in 1973.

27. Murray wins his third Grand Slam, Wimbledon, 2016

Only one of Murray's three Grand Slams was won by beating someone other than Djokovic (Milos Raonic in the final of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships).

28. Andy wins his second Olympic gold, Rio, 2016

Murray's triumph at the Rio de Janeiro Games brought him successive Olympic singles titles.

Andy Murray claims his second straight Olympic gold medal, beating Juan Martin del Potro 7-5 4-6 6-2 7-5 in Rio. pic.twitter.com/J68dfdelLc — ESPNTennis (@ESPNTennis) August 15, 2016

29. Brit finishes year as World No.1, London, 2016

Conclusions to the tennis year had never previously been loaded with as much history as when Murray and Djokovic met at the 2016 ATP Finals in London. They weren't just playing for the title: the champion would also end the year as the World No.1. Dealing with that enormous pressure, it was Murray who prevailed.

30. Murray awarded knighthood, 2017

Murray became the first active 'Sir' in the history of the men's tennis game (Norman Brookes became a 'Sir' in retirement).