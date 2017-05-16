A series of rule changes are to be trialed at the inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan later this year, which will include sets of the first-to-four games as well as no advantage scoring.

The ATP hope the innovations will help both engage new and younger fans to the sport as well as creating "a high-tempo, cutting-edge, and TV-friendly product".

As part of the experiment, should game scores be level at deuce, then there will be no advantage played with the next point to win instead, while a 'no-let' rule will be applied to serves and a shot clock will be used to enforce the strict 25-second rule.

The plans include a tie-break should the scores reach 3-3 with matches played out as best of five sets.

Warm-ups will be limited to "precisely five minutes from the second player walk-on" with a limit of one medical time out per player per match and players will also be allowed to communicate with their coaches at certain times, which will "provide additional content and entertainment value for broadcast".

The governing body also revealed there will be a 'free movement' policy for the crowd, except behind the baselines, which will see spectators able to move freely in and out of the stadium during matches rather than just only during breaks in play.

Should there be a positive reception to the initiatives at the season-ending tournament for the world's top under-21 players, then they could be rolled out at other events in the future.

ATP executive chairman and president Chris Kermode said: "We are excited to be bringing something new to the table with this event. The sports & entertainment landscape is changing rapidly, as are the ways in which fans are consuming our sport.

"This event is not only about the next generation of players, but also about the next generation of fans. We have created this new tournament precisely to allow us to look at some potential new elements, in a high-profile environment."

Kermode, however, insisted the ATP were not about to abandon the long-established fundamentals of tennis as they look to move forwards.

He added: "We remain acutely aware of the traditions in our sport, and we will be sure to safeguard the integrity of our product when assessing if any changes should eventually be carried forward onto regular ATP World Tour events in the future."