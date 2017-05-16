ROME -- Novak Djokovic overcame a challenging first set to beat British qualifier Aljaz Bedene 7-6 (2), 6-2 in his opening match at the Italian Open on Tuesday.

Bedene frustrated Djokovic for long stretches with his foot speed, keeping the ball in play and whipping surprising winners.

Editor's Picks Sharapova exits Italian Open with thigh injury Maria Sharapova, after learning she wouldn't receive a wild-card entry into the French Open, dropped out of the Italian Open with an apparent thigh injury.

French Open denies Sharapova for doping ban Maria Sharapova, who served a 15-month ban for doping, will not get a wild-card invitation to the French Open after an official said it's his mission "to protect the game."

Kyrgios out of Italian Open with hip injury Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Italian Open with a hip injury. He will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine, who lost in the final round of qualifying. 2 Related

At the conclusion of a tight first set, Djokovic served three aces in the tiebreaker then laughed to himself in apparent astonishment. He had an easier time in the second set to advance in Rome.

Also, David Goffin rallied past Fernando Verdasco 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Tomas Berdych notched his 600th career win by beating qualifier Carlos Berlocq 6-3, 6-4; Jack Sock defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 1-6, 7-5; and Alexander Zverev outlasted Kevin Anderson 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

In other women's action, last year's finalist, Madison Keys, was beaten by Australian qualifier Daria Gavrilova 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Keys is still struggling to regain her form after left wrist surgery in the offseason. She also had opening-round losses in her previous two tournaments in Charleston and Madrid.

The 33rd-ranked Gavrilova had to come through qualifying because she forgot to enter the main draw.

Also, fifth-seeded Johanna Konta defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-0; Ekaterina Makarova eliminated Roberta Vinci 6-2, 6-1; and qualifier Catherine Bellis beat Misako Doi 6-4, 7-6 (6).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.