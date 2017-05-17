Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser debate whether French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli made the right call in not giving Maria Sharapova a wild-card entry for the French Open. (1:39)

After it was announced on Tuesday that Maria Sharapova would not be granted a wildcard to this year's French Open, questions are already being asked if the former No. 1 should be given the same treatment at Wimbledon.

Sharapova -- who beat Serena Williams to the Wimbledon title in 2004 -- had faced a lengthy comeback to tennis after a controversial doping ban which saw her out of action for 15 months before returning to the WTA Tour on April 26.

The ban came about after the 2016 Australian Open, where Sharapova tested positive for a banned substance, and was handed a two-year ban by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) -- which was eventually reduced.

Sharapova, who has already completed a career grand slam at the age of 30, has plummeted to No. 211 in the world rankings.

Some have argued that Sharapova should not be handed wildcards to the 2017 grand slams -- such as French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli who said it was to "protect the sport" of tennis, and Eugenie Bouchard who branded the Russian a "cheater" who should be banned for life.

World No. 1 Andy Murray expects Sharapova will be granted a Wimbledon wildcard if she fails to qualify for the main draw, whilst the All England Club themselves have downplayed the saga.

It is important to note that Sharapova can still go through qualifying for Wimbledon if she doesn't get a wildcard -- but should the All England Club give her one anyway? Vote now in our poll and state your reason in the comments section below.