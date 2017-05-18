ROME -- Four-time champion Novak Djokovic beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 Thursday to ease into the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Djokovic seemed in full control when he went 3-1 up in the second set, but he allowed the Spaniard to fight back to 4-4 before going on to seal the match.

Djokovic next faces either Kei Nishikori or Juan Martin del Potro.

Third-seeded Stan Wawrinka lost 7-6 (1), 6-4 to American John Isner, who served up 19 aces in their match.

Fellow American Jack Sock will be hoping to pull off an even bigger shock when he takes on Rafael Nadal later.

In the women's draw, Venus Williams beat Johanna Konta 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.