ROME -- Alexander Zverev signaled his anticipated arrival among the tennis elite by defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 Sunday to win the Italian Open.

Zverev, 20, became the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 event since Djokovic won in Miami a decade ago at 19.

Zverev broke in the very first game and was never really challenged by Djokovic, who appeared drained after having to win two matches Saturday to reach the final.

The title will move Zverev up to a career-high No. 10 in the rankings Monday and place him among the contenders for the French Open. The year's second Grand Slam begins next Sunday.