          Kevin Anderson continues upswing with Paulo Lorenzi upset

          10:39 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          GENEVA -- Kevin Anderson won again on clay, beating seventh-seeded Paolo Lorenzi 7-5, 7-6 (1) on Monday in the first round of the Geneva Open.

          Anderson had 11 aces, and the 34th-ranked Italian never broke his serve.

          After reaching a career-best ranking of No. 10 in 2015, Anderson fell to No. 80 in January after a persistent run of injuries.

          Victories in the past month over Richard Gasquet and David Ferrer lifted the 31-year-old South African to No. 62 ahead of a final warm-up for the French Open.

          Also, sixth-seeded Sam Querrey beat Daniel Altmaier of Germany 6-3, 6-4.

