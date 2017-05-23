        <
          Nick Kyrgios suffers second round loss to world no. 94 in Lyon

          Nick Kyrgios after his loss to Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open. Clive Rose/Getty Images
          5:23 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          World No.19 Nick Kyrgios suffered an unexpected second-round loss to Argentina's Nicolas Kicker at the Lyon Open.

          The Australian No. 4 seed, given a bye in the first round, took the opening set before eventually going down 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 against Kicker, who is ranked at 94.

          There was, though, no such drama for No. 6 seed Juan Martin Del Potro in his first-round match as the Argentinian coasted past Quentin Halys 7-5, 6-4.

          Elsewhere in the second round, Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Italian Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-4 and the Georgian will next meet Kicker in the quarter-finals.

          Earlier on Tuesday, Kyle Edmund battled into the second round with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.

          The Briton will play home favourite Gilles Simon for a place in the last eight. Russian Karen Khachanov earned his place in the second round with a straight-sets 6-2, 6-4 win against Renzo Olivo of Argentina.

          Carlos Berlocq also progressed with a 6-2, 6-4 success over American Tennys Sandgren.

