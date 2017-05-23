        <
        >

          Eugenie Bouchard in doubt for Roland Garros with ankle injury

          Eugenie Bouchard last played at the Madrid Open where she lost in the quarterfinals. David Aliaga/Action Plus via Getty Images
          3:37 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NUREMBERG, Germany -- Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from the Nuremberg Cup tennis tournament with a right ankle injury.

          The 2014 champion informed tournament director Sandra Reichel of her decision late Monday, when an MRT scan showed she had torn a ligament in training the previous week.

          The injury put the Canadian's participation in the French Open in doubt.

          "She told me she needs a miracle," Reichel said Tuesday. "She sent for her doctor from Canada."

          Bouchard was replaced by Julia Glushko of Israel, who will play second-seeded Yulia Putintseva.

          Defending champion Kiki Bertens won her opening match, beating German wild-card entry Katharina Gerlach 6-2, 6-1. The top-seeded Bertens will next play Annika Beck, who defeated Lena Rueffer 6-3, 6-3.

          Fourth-seeded Laura Siegemund saw off fellow German Katharina Hobgarski 6-0, 6-1 to get her campaign underway.

          Seventh-seeded Yaroslava Shvedova beat Anna Zaja 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 and Carina Witthoeft defeated Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-0.

          Already in the second round of the French Open warmup, the fifth-seeded Alison Riske of the United States defeated Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium 6-2, 6-2. Riske will next play Bertens or Beck in the quarterfinals.

          Sorana Cirstea of Romania also reached the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-7(4), 6-3 win over American Varvara Lepchenko.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.