          Kei Nishikori eases into Geneva Open quarterfinals

          2:30 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          GENEVA -- Second-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan eased into the Geneva Open quarterfinals, beating Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday.

          Ranked No. 9, Nishikori took a wild card entry after a wrist injury affected his clay-court season and did not drop serve against the 88th-ranked Kukushkin.

          Nishikori clinched the second-round match with a well-placed forehand from the baseline.

          Also Tuesday, fifth-seeded Steve Johnson of the United States advanced to the second round, winning 6-3, 6-3 against Frenchman Stephane Robert.

          Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia, another wild card, beat ninth-seeded American Ryan Harrison 6-4, 7-6 (5) in a first-round match.

          With a second-round match against top-seeded Stan Wawrinka as the prize, Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil beat Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-4, 7-6 (5).

          Wawrinka is the defending champion at his home tournament.

