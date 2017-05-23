What was happening the last time Serena Williams missed a major?

Exactly six years ago this week, the first ball toss of Roland Garros headed skyward. Serena Williams, who was near the end of a lengthy rehabilitation from a serious foot injury and treatment for a pulmonary embolism, was absent from the women's draw.

She hasn't missed a Grand Slam event since, in a remarkable stretch that culminated with her 23rd Slam title, an Open era record, at the Australian Open in January. No one knew then what we all know now: Williams was pregnant with her first child, and her 2017 season would end on that high note.

What was going on the last time there was a Serena-less Slam in 2011? ESPN.com takes a trip back to that week in sports and popular culture:

Serena Williams has not missed a major since the 2011 French Open. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images