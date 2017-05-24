Gilles Simon came from behind to beat Britain's Kyle Edmund 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the Lyon Open.

The British No. 2 had continued his momentum from Tuesday's victory over Brazilian Thiago Monteiro by forcing an early break to lead 3-1 and then closed out the first set in 35 minutes.

However, Frenchman Simon, the world No. 32, produced a recovery at the start of the second set to move 3-0 ahead before Edmund hit back to break and level at 3-3.

Simon, though, took a crucial ninth game, which saw him save three break chances, before going on to win the set after Edmund lost his serve again.

The third set also lasted more than an hour, with Simon recovering with an immediate break back having fallen 3-2 behind.

He continued to keep the pressure on Edmund, who was broken again, and the 32-year-old Frenchman closed out victory.

Earlier, No. 1 seed Milos Raonic secured his place in the last eight after the Canadian beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-3.

No. 3 seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had to come from behind to see off Carlos Berlocq of Argentina, as the French world No. 13 secured a 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 win.

Sixth seed Juan Martin del Potro, though, is out after the Argentinian lost 7-6 (0), 6-4 against Gastao Elias, the Portuguese moving through to a quarter-final showdown against Raonic.

Russian Karen Khachanov beat Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-2, 7-6 (3) and will take on Tsonga for a place in the semifinals.