LYON, France -- Juan Martin Del Potro could pull out of the French Open after the Argentine said he is struggling with shoulder and back problems.

The 28-year-old Del Potro lost 7-6 (0), 6-4 to 125th-ranked Gastao Elias in the second round of the Lyon Open on Wednesday.

Juan Martin Del Potro may not be able to play in the French Open due to a couple of injuries. AP Photo/Mark J. Terril

"I feel pain in the shoulder and back," Del Potro said. "I will go to Paris and I will take a decision soon about whether I play the French Open."

Del Potro, who won the US Open in 2009, has not played in the French Open since 2012 because of injuries.

The draw for the French Open takes place Friday and the tournament starts two days later.