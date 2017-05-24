All you need to know about the French Open 2017, including day-by-day results and analysis from Roland Garros.
Complete tournament coverage and schedule
Dates: May 28-June 11
Men's and women's draws: Nadal, Djokovic could meet in semifinals
TV coverage
United States: The Tennis Channel (weekdays, 5 a.m. ET), NBC (May 28, noon ET/June 9, 11 a.m./June 10 and 11, 9 a.m.)
United Kingdom: ITV and ITV2
Australia: Fox Sports
South America: ESPN Latin
India: NEO Sports
South Africa: Super Sports
Previewing the tournament
Pete Bodo: How exactly will Andre Agassi help Novak Djokovic at French Open? Read
Bodo: Will this be the most exciting women's French Open ever? Read
Simon Cambers: Nick Kyrgios' smarter tactics could take him to next level. Read
Bonnie Ford: What was happening in the world the last time Serena missed a major? Read
Ford: Shutting out Maria Sharapova could cause future headaches. Read
Pre-Open Read: The Changeover
At its core, the changeover is supposed to give tennis players a "break" from play. But it has evolved into a glimpse of the players themselves. From superstitions to smashing rackets to yelling at chair umpires, a lot can happen in 90 seconds. Read