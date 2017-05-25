London will host the ATP World Tour Finals until 2020, ATP executive chairman and president Chris Kermode has announced.

The week-long season finale for men's tennis -- where Andy Murray famously dethroned Novak Djokovic as world No. 1 last year -- has been staged at the O2 Arena in Greenwich since 2009.

With the partnership due to expire in 2018 and interest from a number of high-profile cities, the ATP has now committed to London for an additional two years.

The event will also take on a new four-year title sponsorship with Japanese innovation company the Nitto Denko Corporation, and be known as the Nitto ATP Finals.

At an announcement at the Shard in London on Thursday, Kermode said: "We're pleased to announce we are going to stay here in London through to 2020.

"We had huge amounts of interest globally. We looked at various regions around the world, weighed up the pros and cons, and decided to stay in London."

The ATP Finals brings together the eight top-ranked men's singles players and doubles teams, and since 2009 has attracted more than 250,000 fans on site every year.