Dynamic duo? Agassi and Djokovic prepping for Paris

In case you didn't believe it, Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic really are working together at the French Open. As you can see below, they are on the practice courts, getting ready for the prestigious clay event, which starts Sunday.

Djokovic announced last week that he was going to work with the eight-time Grand Slam-winning American through Roland Garros.

The Serb has been in a funk of sorts since winning the French, his 12th major, a year ago. He's hoping Agassi will be the right antidote to get him back to those glory days.