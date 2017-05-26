Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called out to Wimbledon on Friday to extinguish a small fire in the practice court area at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club.

With the Championships starting on July 3, witnesses posted photos on social media of a small blaze breaking across a hedgerow near one of the venue's practice courts.

London Fire Brigade released a statement Friday afternoon that confirmed the fire had been extinguished and had "damaged around one tonne of mixed building materials, around 20 metres of hedgerow and a small section of a temporary marquee."

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown. The All England club also confirmed the incident on Twitter.

The fire in the practice court area at #Wimbledon Tennis Club is now under control. An area of hedgerow was damaged https://t.co/P0bcb5a5F6 pic.twitter.com/CqkYOVHr46 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 26, 2017

The AELTC can confirm the London Fire Brigade has been attending a small fire outside Gate 1, which has now been extinguished. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) May 26, 2017

A statement from London Fire Brigade read: "Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to reports of a fire in the practice court area of the All England Tennis and Croquet Club on Church Road in Wimbledon.

"The fire damaged around one tonne of mixed building materials, around 20 metres of hedgerow and a small section of a temporary marquee.

"The Brigade was called at 1233 and the fire was under control at 1322. Crews from Tooting, Wandsworth, Fulham and New Malden fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation."