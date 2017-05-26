        <
        >

          Gavrilova defeats Garcia to set up Strasbourg final vs. Stosur

          Daria Gavrilova will face fellow Australian Samantha Stosur in the final of the Strasbourg International. Gareth Copley/Getty Images
          12:47 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          STRASBOURG, France -- Daria Gavrilova used her strong serve to down defending champion Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2 and reach the Strasbourg International final on Friday.

          Gavrilova will play in her second WTA final against fellow Australian Sam Stosur, who defeated Peng Shuai of China 7-6, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

          The seventh-seeded Gavrilova dropped only seven points on her serve and did not face a single break point against Garcia.

          "I'm really hungry to win a tournament," said Gavrilova, who was also runner-up at the Kremlin Cup last year.

          If she wins the tournament, Gavrilova will overtake Stosur in the world rankings and become the new Australian No. 1.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.