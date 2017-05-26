STRASBOURG, France -- Daria Gavrilova used her strong serve to down defending champion Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2 and reach the Strasbourg International final on Friday.

Gavrilova will play in her second WTA final against fellow Australian Sam Stosur, who defeated Peng Shuai of China 7-6, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

The seventh-seeded Gavrilova dropped only seven points on her serve and did not face a single break point against Garcia.

"I'm really hungry to win a tournament," said Gavrilova, who was also runner-up at the Kremlin Cup last year.

If she wins the tournament, Gavrilova will overtake Stosur in the world rankings and become the new Australian No. 1.